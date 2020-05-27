North America Immunochemistry Market – Future Scenario, Key Insights, Top Companies 2027
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing geriatric population. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the limitations associated with immunohistochemistry.
The countries in the region are creating significant opportunities for the key market players to expand their business. It is likely to be a major factor contributing to the market growth during the coming years. With rising costs of production against their practices, the healthcare companies are striving to produce sufficient revenue to entertain their investors. The markets in some growing economies are expected to be an essential part of offering more reliable and profitable growth opportunities for the major players to expand their industry and geographic scope.
Also, the rising advancements in the biotechnology have increased the demand for diagnostics in the healthcare market, encouraging the introduction of a more significant number of immunoassay systems and facilitating the shift toward personalized medicine. There are new opportunities in infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics in emerging countries. Hence, healthcare companies can target patients or consumers in a developing nation.
There has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure of the countries during the previous years. As per World Bank in the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, healthcare expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Mexico at 6.3% and Brazil at 8.3%. Thus, the rising number of infectious disease incidences and advancements are likely to boost the market and are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.
The US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer in the country and the growing demand for diagnostics. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is also likely to grow the market of immunohistochemistry. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is expected to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008108/request-trial
NORTH AMERICA IMMUNOHISTOCHEMISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Antibodies
- Primary Antibodies
- Secondary Antibodies
- Equipment
- Slide Staining Systems
- Tissue Microarray Systems
- Slide Scanners
- Other Equipment
- Reagents
- Histological Stains
- Blocking and Fixation Reagents
- Chromogenic Substrates
- Stabilizers
- Solvents
- Proteolytic Enzymes
- Kits
By Application
- Diagnostics
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Nephrological Diseases
- Drug Testing
By End-User
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Institutes
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Abcam Plc
- Agilent Technologies,
- Bio SB
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Danaher
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008108/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
Fast and Easy Access
Cloud-Based Platform
News Updates
Ask the Analyst Support
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]
Latest posts by Sameer Joshi (see all)
- Veterinary Imaging Market Is Thriving Worldwide growth to $2,651 million by 2026 | Mindray Medical International Ltd, MinXray Inc., Siemens AG - May 27, 2020
- Near Infrared Imaging Market Impressive Growth | Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Li-Cor, Medtronic plc., PerkinElmer Inc. - May 27, 2020
- Veterinary CRO Market Continuous Excellent Growth to $894.7 million by 2026 | Clinvet, KLIFOVET AG, Oncovet Clinical Research - May 27, 2020