The smart gas technology uses the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance safety and operations across numerous industries. In addition, smart gas technology involves smart meters that comprises in-home displays, which allows residential and commercial users to better understand their energy usage and further helps in keeping track of their gas usage. Moreover, smart gas technology for industries provides the real-time status of cathodic protection, pressure changes, and visualization of inside of pipeline. Furthermore, the features such as, accurate bills and remote meter reading further eliminates the necessity for manual reading and detect meter issues allowing the cost savings on labor and truck rolls.

Some of the key players of Smart Gas Market:

ABB, Capgemini, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Electric, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Sensus, a Xylem brand, Schneider Electric, Verizon

The Global Smart Gas Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by COMPONENT:

– Solutions

– Services

Segmentation by DEVICE TYPE:

– Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

– Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Gas market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Smart Gas market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

