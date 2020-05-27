How Coronavirus is Impacting Market Research on AI in IoT Market 2019 and Analysis to 2026
Global AI in IoT Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global AI in IoT market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the AI in IoT market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the AI in IoT market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the AI in IoT market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the AI in IoT . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global AI in IoT market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the AI in IoT market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the AI in IoT market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the AI in IoT market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the AI in IoT market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the AI in IoT market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global AI in IoT market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current AI in IoT market landscape?
Segmentation of the AI in IoT Market
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global AI in IoT market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global AI in IoT market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global AI in IoT market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global AI in IoT market.
The following players are covered in this report:
IBM
Microsoft
Google
PTC
AWS
Oracle
GE
Salesforce
SAP
Hitachi
Uptake
SAS
Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
Kairos
Softweb Solutions
Arundo
C3 IoT
Anagog
Thingstel
Imagimob
AI in IoT Breakdown Data by Type
Platforms
Software Solutions
Services
AI in IoT Breakdown Data by Application
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Mobility
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and Defense
Retail
Others
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the AI in IoT market
- COVID-19 impact on the AI in IoT market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the AI in IoT market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
