The thyroid function test market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of thyroid disorders, rise in awareness for early screening of disease, and wide presence of advanced diagnostic laboratories. In addition, early detection of the disease, increase in number of geriatric population, and rise in number of awareness campaigns in developing countries supportthe market growth. However, lack of insurance coverage for thyroid testing hampers the market growth.

Leading Thyroid Function Test Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, KRONUS, Merck KGaA, Qualigen Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific

The global thyroid function test market was valued at $1,190 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,807 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Thyroid function test involves a series of blood tests used to measure adequacy of the levels of thyroid hormones. These blood tests can define whether the thyroid hormone production is normal, overactive, or underactive. It involves the different types of tests such as T3, T4, TSH, and T3RU.

The global thyroid function test market is segmented into test type, end user, and region. By test type, the market is classified into TSH tests, T3 tests, T4 TESTS, and others. According to end user, it is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Test type

TSH Tests

T3 Tests

T4 Tests

Other Tests

By End user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

