The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Gram Staining Market globally. This report on ‘Gram Staining Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Gram staining, or Gram’s method, is a method of staining used to distinguish and classify bacterial species into two large groups: gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. Gram staining results vary with different technologists but these gram staining systems result in providing rapid, standardized results for different specimen types with minimum reagent use. The gram staining systems also remove manual manipulations in the process and proves to be economical in terms of reagent consumption. This method uses only 10% of the volume of reagents typically used in manual staining procedures. Gram staining systems use fresh staining reagent each time all the slides are remain separated in order to avoid any cross-contamination.

The gram staining market is anticipated to grow due to several technical advantages of the automated system such as reduced time, minimal reagent use. Moreover, researchers are also engaged in improving the management of laboratory quality and increasing their standards which further fuels the use of fully automated laboratory instruments.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Axon Lab AG

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. bioMérieux SA

4. ELITechGroup

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6. Hardy Diagnostics

7. Labema Oy

8. Lennox Framework Agreement

9. Lorne Laboratories Limited

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation :

The gram staining market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user/application. Based on type the market is segmented as gram staining system regents, automated gram staining system and accessories. On the basis of end user/application the market is categorized as contract research organizations, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and academic institutes.

