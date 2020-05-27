In this report, the Global Electrical Enclosures market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrical Enclosures market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrical enclosures protect electrical equipment such as power generators, transformers, and various telecommunication devices and contain electrical components such as knobs, switches, and displays. They are available in various sizes; although broadly, those used for industrial applications are larger than those used in residential areas. This market can be segmented into two groups: enclosures used in the power generation process and those used for transmission & distribution (T&D). This market can also be segmented by the type of material used to manufacture the enclosure into the following categories: plastics, plastic composites, metals, and metal alloys. Plastics typically used for electrical enclosures include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonate, and styrenic polymers, which can also be reinforced with glass or carbon fibers to increase their mechanical and temperature resistance. PVC was commonly employed for this purpose but its usage has been discouraged as it does not meet modern standards. Among metals and alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum find wide usage. Metal enclosures are sturdier, durable, and offer better protection to environmental elements but are also costlier and difficult to mold compared to plastic enclosures.

Increasing demand for energy and electricity is driving the global electrical enclosures market. China is likely to be a lucrative market due to the rapid industrialization in this country. Expansion of the electrical enclosures market in developed countries in Europe & North America is projected to be moderate (as power infrastructure is already well-developed in these regions) and driven by the installation of power stations running on renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy. The need to upgrade the power infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to propel the market for electrical enclosures in the near future. India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are estimated to invest substantially in the utilities sector in the next decade as several parts in these countries do not have access to reliable sources of electricity. The use of better quality materials to manufacture electrical enclosures is also anticipated to become prevalent in these countries with low-cost materials such as PVC expected to be phased out. Demand for good quality electrical enclosures is high in the oil & gas industry. Other major end-users of this market include the power generation, water & wastewater, and mining industries.

The research report studies the Electrical Enclosures market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Electrical Enclosures market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Electrical Enclosures market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Electrical Enclosures market: Segment Analysis

The global Electrical Enclosures market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Electrical Enclosures market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Electrical Enclosures market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wall-mounted enclosure

Floor-mounted/Free-standing enclosure

Underground

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power generation & distribution

Oil & gas

Metals & mining

Medical

Pulp & paper

Food & beverages

Transportation

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Electrical Enclosures market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Electrical Enclosures key manufacturers in this market include:

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products Inc.

Apx Enclosures Inc.

Atlas Manufacturing

Attabox

Austin Electrical Enclosures

B&R Enclosures

Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd.

Bison Profab

Bud Industries

Durham Co.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eldon Holding AB

Emerson Electric Co

Ensto Group

Fibox Oy AB

Gaurang Electronic Industries

GE Industrial Solutions

Hammond Manufacturing

Hubbell Inc.

Integra Enclosures

Milbank Manufacturing Co.

Penn Panel And Box Co.

