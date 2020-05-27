Market Overview:

The Global Gas Sensors Market was valued at USD 821.02 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1498.02 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2017 to 2025.

Gas Sensor is a device that detects the presence of gases in an area. Gas Sensor is used to detect combustible, flammable and toxic gases, oxygen depletion and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. There are several benefits of Gas Sensor including – excellent repeatability and accuracy, does not get poisoned by other gases, less expensive, high performance, reliable, and small/low profile.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing adoption of gas sensors in consumer electronics application

1.2 Increasing safety regulations by government

1.3 Rising demand for IoT applications

1.4 Improved awareness of air quality control among use

1.5 Increasing adoption of MEMs-based sensors

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Costly implementation

2.2 Issues related to sensitivity, energy consumption, and stability

Market Segmentation:

The Global Gas Sensors Market is segmented on the technology, gas type, vertical, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 Holographic

1.2 Catalytic

1.3 Infrared

1.4 Zirconia

1.5 Electrochemical

1.6 Photoionization Detectors

1.7 Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

1.8 Laser

2. By Gas Type:

2.1 Methane

2.2 Ammonia

2.3 Chlorine

2.4 Hydrogen

2.5 Hydrocarbons

2.6 Oxygen

2.7 Carbon Monoxide

2.8 Carbon Dioxide

2.9 Hydrogen Sulfide

2.10 Nitrogen Oxides

2.11 Volatile Organic Compounds

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Power Stations

3.2 Environmental Monitoring

3.3 Automotive & Transportation

3.4 Food & Beverages

3.5 Mining

3.6 Water & Wastewater Treatment

3.7 Medical

3.8 Oil & Gas

3.9 Metals & Chemicals

3.10 Consumer Electronics

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Figaro Engineering Inc.

2. AMS AG

3. Dynament

4. City Technology Ltd

5. Amphenol Corporation.

6. MSA

7. Sensirion AG.

8. Membrapor AG.

9. Alphasense

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

