Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this Europe Identity Verification market research report. BMI team players are multi-lingual analysts and project managers who are skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. Europe Identity Verification report makes you thrive in the competitive market by giving you knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product.

The Europe Identity Verification report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the ABC industry. This Europe Identity Verification market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned.

Over the years, the financial regulators have intensified their focus on monitoring of fraud activities, which also includes a thrust for the financial institutes to adopt suitable security solutions. Furthermore, in the coming years, the regulators are expected to expect from the firms to be able to show not only that they are capable of functioning the system appropriately but also prove that their systems are efficient enough. In the coming years, the emergence of secure transaction platforms enabling the financial institutions to configure a range of monitoring scenarios, performing efficient data analysis and filter out the genuine suspicious activities from the other false positives are expected to gain significant traction in the market.

Currently, the U.K is dominating the identity verification market due to the technological advancements and increasing security concerns. United Kingdom (UK) economy is a market-orientated and highly developed. In terms of nominal GDP, the UK is the world’s fifth-largest national economy and Europe’s second-largest after Germany. The service sector contributes close to 80% of its GDP with financial services is one of the most important sectors. The UK is also a member of the European Union, the Commonwealth, G7, G20, and IMF among many others. Currently, the UK has by far the strongest ecosystem for the adoption and growth of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Company Profiles

ACUANT, INC.

AUTHENTEQ

GEMALTO N.V. (THALES GROUP)

IDEMIA

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

JUMIO

LEXISNEXIS

ONFIDO

TRULIOO

The capital of UK, London, is the most preferred hub for AI and machine learning companies. Due to the evolving digital ecosystem, the demand for the secure business transaction is increasing at a fast pace. Owing to these factors, the future of identity verification solutions looks promising in the UK. Also, the presence of many innovation/research centers for Artificial Intelligence has enabled the country to get charted among one of the world’s promising markets for the development of AI-based identity verification solutions. The banking industry is one of the key adopters of identity verification solutions, and it is expected to drive the future market growth of identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of the Rest of Europe in the Europe identity verification market in the forecast period

