According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Electronic Polymers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global electronic polymers market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global electronic polymer market is segmented by product type, applications and regions. Based on product type, the market is segmented into electroactive polymers and magnetic polymers. Based on application into electrical and electronics, packaging and labeling, healthcare devices and automotive. The increase in the demand from various applications, such as healthcare devices and packaging & labeling among many others, is fostering the global electronic polymers market growth. The companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities to improvise and develop new products for various application areas.

The global electronic polymer market is anticipated to have a significant growth at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The increasing demand from electronics, healthcare, automotive, and packaging sectors is leading the global electronic polymers market toward growth. The increased per capita income owing to the changes in the economy has improved the buying power of customers, encouraging them to expend more on healthcare, packaging, and electronics. The increased awareness about the importance of healthcare has a positive impact on the market. Customers are willing to spend, enabling healthcare providers to make use of the latest technologies and thereby helping the overall electronic polymers market to grow.

By region, the global electronic polymers market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is dominant in the global electronic polymers market owing to factors like increasing population, booming economy, and rising investments, which are leading to increased consumption. The continuous effort of the manufacturers to innovate and introduce more effective and efficient products is fueling the R&D of the product. The manufacturers must keep innovating and upgrading in order to compete in the market.

Demand for Flexible Electronic Goods

With advancements in wearable technology, proliferating wearable devices are being programmed to interact with the bodies and collect data, for instance, dog collars for pets acting as a GPS Tracker. The flexible displays make sure that wearables are thin, light, robust, and comfortable for the user. Additionally, medical industry is embracing organic polymer while suggesting health and fitness tracking bands to patients for measuring heart rates, blood pressure, glucose levels and pulse.

However, non-compatibility with conventional electronic goods, lack of robustness due to small life and possible degradation under environmental influences are the major reasons that hinder the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global electronic polymers market which includes company profiling of key companies such as BASF, DowDuPont, Covestro, AU Optronics Corp, Merck KGaA, Jinko Solar, LG Display, Samsung and General Electric. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global electronic polymers market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

