COVID-19 Impact on North America Apheresis Equipment Market 2020: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry
The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall North America Apheresis Equipment market globally. This report on ‘North America Apheresis Equipment market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing elderly population and increasing incidence of hematologic diseases. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the complications associated with apheresis.
The growing elderly population is the major cause of blood diseases. Aging is a complex process influenced by genetic variables as well as environmental factors. The general aging factors lead to stiffening the heart and blood vessels that lead to heart disorders. Thus, the people with the age of 75 years and above high blood pressure is the common risk factor for the hematological diseases including blood-associated cancer. Management of hematologic disorders in older patients must often be weighed in a setting of decreased physiological reserves and concurrent illnesses.
According to the United Nations World Population Ageing 2017 report, there were 962 million people across the world who were aged 60 years or over and the number is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. In addition, according to the US Census Bureau, the number of Americans above the age of 65 and older is anticipated to grow more than double from 46 million in 2016 to above 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share in the world’s population will grow around 24% from 15 percent. Thus, the rising geriatric population in the region is likely to grow the in the forecast period.
US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to a rising number of apheresis procedures & their advancements, rising numbers of apheresis centers, and access to the well-developed infrastructure and others. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.
NORTH AMERICA APHERESIS EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Apheresis Machine
- Disposable Apheresis Kits
By Technology
- Membrane Separation
- Centrifugation
By Procedure
- Erythrocytapheresis
- LDL-Apheresis
- Leukapheresis
- Photopheresis
- Plasmapheresis
- Plateletpheresis
By Therapeutic Area
- Renal Diseases
- Haematology
- Neurology
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Blood Donation Centers
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Medica SPA
- Terumo Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Haemonetics Corporation
- HemaCare Corporation
- KANEKA MEDIX CORPORATION
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
- medicap clinic GmbH
