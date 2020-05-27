The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Metagenomics market globally. This report on ‘Metagenomics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 314.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 165.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018-2027.



Key Competitors In Market are

The major players operating in the metagenomics market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., and Illumina Inc., f Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc. among others. The market players are incorporating organic growth strategies such as introduction of new products into the market to sustain their global position in the highly competitive global metagenomics market. For instance, in August 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced launch of the new version of its chromatography data system that will help to export lab files in the Allotrope Data Format (ADF), an emerging standard developed by a consortium of pharmaceutical companies.

MARKET SCOPE

The report analyzes factors affecting metagenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key metagenomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Market segmentation:

Metagenomics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Instruments & Software and Consumables), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery Metagenomics and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

