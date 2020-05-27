The report covers the forecast and analysis of the construction bid management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the construction bid management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the construction bid management market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the construction bid management market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the construction bid management market by segmenting the market based on the component, end-user, vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The construction bid management market is expected to gain traction over the forecast timeline due to the large-scale application of bid management software to increase the operational efficiency of the construction bid management process. The software is used for speeding up the data transmission, offering formatting ease for routine documentation, and maintaining accurate logs of transfer of these documents. This, in turn, helps in improving the functionalities of the construction bid management activities along with saving the time required for the completion of the construction bid management process.

Based on the component, the market for construction bid management can be sectored into software and services. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into subcontractors and contractors. On the basis of vertical, the industry can be classified into private and public.

The key players in the construction bid management market include The Construction Link Inc., Systemates, Inc., Specialty Software Group LLC., Sage Software, ProjStream, Pantera Global Technology, Inc., Procore Technologies, Inc., A/E/C Solutions Inc., Bid Planroom, B2W Software Inc., Bid Messenger, Chetu Inc., Synlio, BidScaler Technologies, CoConstruct, Oracle, ConstructConnect, Inc., Contractors Register, Inc., JBKnowledge, Inc., and In Eight Inc.

