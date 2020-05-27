Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market has recently been added to its extensive repository by The Insight Partners. This intelligence report includes research based on current scenarios, historical records and future forecasts. In this research report, specific data on various aspects such as type, size, application and end user were checked. It offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of industries. The SWOT analysis was used to understand the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by companies. This helps companies understand the threats and challenges ahead. The Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is growing steadily and the CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period.

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an offsite data storage method in which files, folders, or all of a hard drive’s contents are regularly backed up by a service vendor to a remote secure cloud-based data repository over a network link. The purpose of online backup is straightforward and simple: to protect the information from the risk of loss associated with user error, hacking, or any other type of technological disaster, whether it’s business data or personal data. Backup as a service can be managed more quickly than other offsite services.

Saving and securing data as a backup for a company is now a highly lucrative part of the cloud computing industry. The backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market holds players who can offer their customers a relatively unconventional but increasingly secure way to back up and use their valuable data in the event of a recovery process with the help of cloud computing servers and online portals. As with most of the key offerings of cloud computing services, backup as a service can allow a customer to refer to a centralized system that is entirely online and can, therefore, operate without house infrastructure or assets.

This can result in a long-term total cost and time savings for the customer. Instead of being forced to manage private assets such as tapes and hard disks along with having to hire specialized labor for their maintenance, a company can now take advantage of a multitude of options as the best possible backup as a service model for them. The shift from the CAPEX to the OPEX model is driving the adoption of backup-as-a-service (BaaS) in various vertical industries, as these solutions allow customers to pay only for what they use by implementing the pay-per-use pricing model. The solution helps companies construct their BaaS infrastructure according to their business needs. Backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market offers flexibility regarding deployment models, including platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) models.

The Report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

The Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Report mainly contains the following Manufacturers: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., FUJITSU, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NetApp Inc., Oracle

Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00010979/

