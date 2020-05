MARKET INTRODUCTION

Digital Transformation in Logistics market is essential to enhance the efficiency of operations and to reduce the costs. Digital Transformation in logistics creates new business concepts and service models to help supply chain and logistics players gain a competitive edge over competitors. Efficiency, escalation, speed, and timing have always been important in logistics and transportation. Today, amidst accelerating technology evolution and in an increasingly digital environment, digital transformation is resulting in the next revolution of industry, known as Industry 4.0.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3GTMS, Inc.,4Flow AG,Advantech Co., Ltd.,APL Logistics Ltd,Digital Logistics Group Ltd.,Hexaware Technologies,IBM Corporation,JDA Software WMS,Logistic Solutions, Inc.,LOGITECH Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Digital transformation In Logistics Market?

Advantages such as faster and easy operations, digital freight matching, seamless connectivity, carrier compliance & rate management deployment along with scalability flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower capital and operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the digital transformation in logistics market globally. Concerns around the compatibility of various enterprise applications in the digital transformation are one of the major restraining factors in the digital transformation in logistics market. Growing digital penetration in various logistics processes is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the digital transformation in logistics market.

What is the SCOPE of Digital transformation In Logistics Market?

The “Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the digital transformation in logistics market with detailed market segmentation by service, solution, system, equipment and deployment. The global digital transformation in logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital transformation in logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global digital transformation in logistics market is segmented on the basis of service, solution, system, equipment industry and deployment. On the basis of service, consulting and training, implementing and integration, operation and maintenance. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into hardware, and software solution. The digital transformation in logistics market is segmented on the basis of the system into conveyors, automated retrieval storage system, automatic sorters, automatic guided vehicle, and robotic picking system. On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into RFID readers, real-time location system, barcode scanners, and barcode printers. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud based, and on-premises.

What is the Regional Framework of Digital transformation In Logistics Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital transformation in logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The digital transformation in logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

