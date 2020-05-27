the global aircraft wire & cable market is expected to reach US$ 1.41 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Over the years, the aircraft fleet has significantly increased which resulted in the increasing installation of electrical and electronic equipment. Further, the rising focus on safety of the aircraft is expected to propel the market demand for aircraft wire and cables. The rapid expansion of the aviation sector globally and growing adoption of advanced technologies for the smooth functioning of aircraft is supplementing the growth of the market significantly.

Leading companies profiled in the report include A.E. Petsche Company,Ametek, Inc.,Amphenol Aerospace,Carlisle Interconnect Technologies,Collins Aerospace,PIC Wire & Cable,Radiall,Nexans,TE Connectivity,W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

The report covers key developments in the aircraft wire & cable market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aircraft wire & cable market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aircraft wire & cable in the global market.

GLOBAL AIRCRAFT WIRE AND CABLE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Type

Cable

Wire

Harness

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Aircraft Type

Commercial

Military

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Application

Power Transfer

Data Transfer

Flight Control System

Avionics

Lighting

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

