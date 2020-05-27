The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test (aPTTT) Market globally. This report on ‘Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test (aPTTT) Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test (aPTTT) is to test the body’s blood clotting abilities; the laboratory collects a sample of blood in a vial. It adds chemicals that will make blood clot. However, the test measures how many seconds it takes for a clot to form. A normal aPTT value is 30 to 40 seconds. Bleeding disorders and monitor patient’s responses to anti-clotting drugs, which include heparin therapy. If a number is higher than normal, it could mean several things, from a bleeding disorder to liver disease.

The activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market is projected to grow due to the rise in prevalence of blood disorders, an increase in cardiovascular diseases, a rise in growth of the geriatric population, an increase in point-of-care, and other. Moreover, rising application of point of care diagnosis of healthcare and development in healthcare infrastructures such as affordability of test, ease in use, and availability of the test are significant factors driving the activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. BioMeriux, Inc.

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories

4. Danaher Corporation

5. Eiken Chemical

6. Horiba International

7. Johnson & Johnson

8. Life Technologies

9. Siemens Medical Solutions

10. Takara Bio Thermo Fisher

Market Segmentation :

The activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented as instruments and consumables. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as heparin therapy monitoring, coagulation factor deficiencies screening, coagulation inhibitors. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized as optical technology, mechanical technology, electrochemical technology. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the activated partial thromboplastin time test (aPTTT) market in these regions.

