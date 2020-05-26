World coronavirus Dispatch: Eddy Current Testing to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2027
A recent market study on the global Eddy Current Testing market reveals that the global Eddy Current Testing market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Eddy Current Testing market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Eddy Current Testing market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Eddy Current Testing market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Eddy Current Testing market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Eddy Current Testing market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Eddy Current Testing market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Eddy Current Testing Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Eddy Current Testing market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Eddy Current Testing market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Eddy Current Testing market
The presented report segregates the Eddy Current Testing market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Eddy Current Testing market.
Segmentation of the Eddy Current Testing market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Eddy Current Testing market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Eddy Current Testing market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Electric
Olympus
Ashtead Technology
Mistras Group
Eddyfi NDT
Ether NDE
Zetec
TUV Rheinland
IBG NDT Systems
Fidgeon
Magnetic Analysis
Oxford Instruments
Koslow Scientific
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Conventional Eddy Current Testing
Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)
Remote Field Testing (RFT)
Eddy Current Array (ECA)
Pulsed Eddy Current Testing
Near-Field Testing (NFT)
Near-Field Array (NFA)
Partial Saturation Eddy Current (PSEC)
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Government Infrastructure
Automotive
Power Generation
Others
