The increasing use of data for strategic workforce planning, need to reduce the long-term labor issues, rise in need to spot the talent gaps from performance data, to achieve competitive advantage, to ensure employee satisfaction & engagement are the major factors that drive the growth of the workforce analytics market. However, consolidating all the available data from different sources, lack of analysis skills, concerns associated with data privacy and compliance are expected to hinder the workforce analytics market growth. On the contrary, AI based workforce analytics solutions, availability of huge volume of (Human Resource) HR data and increase in number of data sources, use of machine learning & blockchain technologies with workforce analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Leading Workforce Analytics Market Players:

Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tableau Software Inc, SAP SE, Workday Inc, ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Kronos Incorporated, WorkForce Software, LLC, Visier Inc

Workforce analytics comprises a set of tools which measure, characterize and organize sophisticated employee data. These tools are used to present detailed employee performance to provide a better understanding and assist in overall management. Workforce analytics uses statistical models and other techniques to analyze worker-related data, allowing leaders to improve the effectiveness of people-related decision-making and human resources strategy.

The workforce analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on the organization size workforce analytics market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail, IT & telecom, education, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Workforce Analytics Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Workforce Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

