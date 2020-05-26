The current urinary catheter technologies involves the use of conventional silicone, rubber and other catheter products that are majorly re-usable. However, in order to combat the risk associated with the multiple use of these catheters that include bladder stones and infections can lead to harmful outcomes. Development of single use catheters that reduces risk of urological complications are expected to be used at a significant rate in the fore coming years over the traditional urinary catheters. Additionally, training and education campaigns delivering appropriate knowledge and procedure for self-catheterization is also expected to increase its adoption among both males and females over the years.

The key players operating in the field of urinary catheters worldwide include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Cure Medical LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, and Hollister, Inc. among others.

The global urinary catheters market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of product is segmented into Foley catheters, condom catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to dominate the urinary catheters market owing to the high efficiency and reduced risk of infections as well as affordability. On the other hand, Foley catheters and external condom catheters are expected to grow with a moderate CAGR owing to the high risk of infection and other complications associated with them.

The global urinary catheters market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Urinary Catheters was valued at USD 2,526.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,811.0 Mn by 2025.

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Product

Foley

Condom

Intermittent

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Urinary Incontinence

Bladder Dysfunction

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Gender

Male

Female

Global Urinary catheters Market – By End User

Long-Term Care Facilities

Hospitals

Others

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

