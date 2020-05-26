The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for E-book Market Analysis, Key Development, Industry Overview and Forecasts Till 2026
“
In 2018, the market size of E-book Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
The report on the E-book market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the E-book market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the E-book market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the E-book market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
This study presents the E-book Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. E-book history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global E-book market, the following companies are covered:
Amazon
Apple
McGraw Hill
Sybex
Beacon Press
Adobe Press
John Wiley & Sons
Penguin Group
Blackwell Science
Random House
Springer
Bertelsmann
Sony
IReader Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ebook Reader
Smart Phone
Other
Segment by Application
Hardware App
Online Store
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe E-book product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-book , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-book in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the E-book competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the E-book breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, E-book market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-book sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
“
