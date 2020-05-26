AR in healthcare can help enhance the ability of surgeons and doctors to diagnose and treat their patients more precisely by permitting them to access their patient’s real time data and better visualize health issues. Thus, AR helps in reducing risks associated with minimally invasive procedures, provide informed decisions about the treatment, prevention of diseases, as well as better aftercare for patients.

Leading AR in healthcare Market Players:

Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Sony Corporation, Siemens (Siemens Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), AccuVein Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, Atheer, Inc., Orca Health, Inc.

The global AR in healthcare market was valued at $609.60 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $4,237.60 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.4% from 2019 to 2026. Augmented reality is one of the current trends in the field of healthcare and medicine. Augmented reality changes user’s view by superimposing and overlaying information through 3D elements. The virtual contents are in the form of sound or imagery usually applied in 3D models. This technology makes use of sensors such as computer components, camera, or a display device. It gives its users the ability to see and interact with three-dimensional representation of bodies. The applications of AR in healthcare include autism therapy, vein detection, mental health, and education to healthcare professionals as well as patients.

Rise in use of augmented reality in diagnostic imaging, surgical simulation, rehabilitation, and patient care management propels the market growth. Furthermore, surge in number of AR based startups and growth in investments in these technologies are expected to further boost growth of the AR in healthcare market across the globe. On the contrary, concerns regarding data privacy and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure are some of the foremost barriers that hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in private investments and growth in government support for integration of these technologies into the healthcare system are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the AR in Healthcare market in coming future.

