The Global Subscriber Data Management Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) is one of the most critical functions in telecommunication networks. Subscriber Data Management allows operators to consolidate and manage their cross domain subscriber data encompassing access preferences, authentication, services, identities, location, and presence into unified data repositories. Subscriber Data Management provides several benefits including operational excellence, cost effective, reduce time to market, boost revenues with new market opportunities, can be integrated with cloud, and modernize the network.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Ned for Fixed Data Tariff

1.2 Implementation of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem

1.3 Growing Demand for LTE and Volte

1.4 Sharing Usersâ€™ Data Enables new Business Model

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Privacy

2.2 Design Complexity

Market Segmentation:

The Global Subscriber Data Management Market is segmented on the basis of network type, solution, deployment model, organization size, and region.

1. By Network Type:

1.1 Fixed Network

1.2 Mobile Network

2. By Solution:

2.1 User data repository

2.2 Policy management

2.3 Identity management

2.4 Subscriber data federation

2.5 Others

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Medium Companies

4.3 Small Companies

4.4 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

2. Amdocs Inc

3. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

4. Cisco Systems Inc

5. Nokia Corporation

6. Computaris International Ltd

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Openwave Mobility Inc

9. ZTE Corporation

10. Procera Networks Inc

11. Redknee Solutions Inc

12. Ericsson

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Subscriber Data Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

