Smart Kitchen and Cooking Appliances Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Smart Refrigerator
Smart Cookers
Smart Kitchen Hoods
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Commercial Use
Home Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Whirlpool Corporation
Midea
Electrolux
LG Electronics
Haier Group
Samsung Electronics
Panasonic
BSH
Robam
Miele & Cie KG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Segment by Type
2.2.1 Smart Refrigerator
2.2.3 Smart Kitchen Hoods
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Use
2.4.2 Home Use
2.5 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances by Players
3.1 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances by Regions
4.1 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances by Countries
7.2 Europe Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Forecast
10.1 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Whirlpool Corporation
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.1.3 Whirlpool Corporation Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Whirlpool Corporation News
11.2 Midea
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.2.3 Midea Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Midea News
11.3 Electrolux
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.3.3 Electrolux Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Electrolux News
11.4 LG Electronics
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.4.3 LG Electronics Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 LG Electronics News
11.5 Haier Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.5.3 Haier Group Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Haier Group News
11.6 Samsung Electronics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.6.3 Samsung Electronics Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Samsung Electronics News
11.7 Panasonic
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.7.3 Panasonic Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Panasonic News
11.8 BSH
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.8.3 BSH Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 BSH News
11.9 Robam
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.9.3 Robam Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Robam News
11.10 Miele & Cie KG
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Product Offered
11.10.3 Miele & Cie KG Smart Kitchen & Cooking Appliances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Miele & Cie KG News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
