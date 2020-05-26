Self-balancing scooters also known as Hover boards are defined as a two wheel powered vehicle, capable of balancing both the rider and itself on the basis of inclination of rider. Commonly these scooters are battery powered capability of working for longer period of time. These scooters are available in several models to suit specific models. Some of the most common models commercially available in the market includes Police models, Cross Terrain Models, Commuter models, and sports arenas models.

Low price in comparison to fuel powered scooters and small size of the scooters are primarily increasing customer attraction towards adoption of such scooters. However, increase in the number of accidents related to explosion and malfunctioning of scooters, these scooters are prohibited for public use in several countries. Stringent regulation regarding use of these vehicles in several places is primarily restraining the growth of the market.

Some of the important players in Self-Balancing Scooter market are Ninebot Inc., Inventist, Inc., IPS Electric Unicycle Co.,Limited, Robstep GB, Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., ESWING TECH., Airwheel, Solowheel, Segway, Inc., and IO Hawk.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

