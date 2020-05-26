In the current market scenario, broadcasting is playing an important role to spread the news and daily updates of COVID 19among the consumers globally. Coronavirus has been spread in most of the countries including Italy, Australia, US, China, Japan, India, and many others already. Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths as a result of the virus outside of China. While it has yet to be declared a pandemic, public broadcasters are rolling out special programming and online content to effectively inform the public. BBC News, ABC News, and others broadcasters are continuously trying to provide the latest updates on COVID 19. These factors are further expected to drive the market growth for playout solutions in the near future.

The playout solutions market was valued at US$ 884.1million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$1719.2million by 2027.

In the era of internet and over-the-top (OTT) delivery, traditional in-house hardware, and bespoke software solutions are expensive. The change involves migrating from the traditional broadcasting model to digital distribution platforms. Moreover, in the competitive broadcasting industry, the cloud is expected to play a pivotal role in offering content-rich services on multiple platforms. Advancements in technology with shifting consumer behavior, are revolutionizing streaming services. The demand for scalability, agility, and scalability is triggering the adoption of cloud platforms in the broadcast industry. Increasing demand for video viewing or interacting viewing has led to the approval of cloud-based solutions. For instance, CLOUDPORT offered by Amagi is an award-winning cloud-based playout platform, which can be used to deliver channels across satellite, fiber, and IP.Moreover, it offers automation of playlist generation along with configurable parameters. With more flexibility, there come the ability to easily scale the services of cloud as per the needs of the business plans. The cloud model allows new broadcast operations to be activated without configuring existing hardware.

Strategic Insights:

Mergers and acquisition and research and development are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide, which is further impacting the size of the market. The players present in the playout solutions market such as Amagi, Evertz Microsystems, BroadStream Solutions, Harmonic Inc., Pixel Power, and Play Box have been implementing the mergers and acquisition and research and development strategies to enlarge the customer base and to gain significant market share across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

