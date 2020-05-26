The pacemakers market accounted to US$ 5,485.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,908.0 Mn by 2027.

The pacemakers market by product type is segmented into implantable pacemakers and external pacemakers. In 2018, the implantable pacemakers segment held the largest share of the market, by product type. Moreover, the same segment of pacemakers market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027. The spurring adoption of these devices relies majorly on the availability of reimbursement that results in reducing the economic burden on the patients in the developed economies that have high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Key factors driving the market are increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, increasing technological advancements and large pool of geriatric population. However, high cost of implantation procedures and product recalls for pacemakers are likely to refrain the market growth. Additionally, the future trends such as product innovations are likely to increase the growth of the pacemaker market in the forecasted period.

Some of the prominent players operating in pacemakers market are, Medico S.p.A., Vitatron, Abbott, Medtronic, OSCOR, LivaNova Plc, Abiomed, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Zimmer Biomet, and Lepu Medical among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, In August 2017, BIOTRONIK introduced smallest MR conditional CRT-P named Edora HF-T QP for patients suffering with heart failure. The launch is likely to help company complement its pacemakers’ portfolio as well as account for revenue growth.

Global Pacemakers Market – By Product Type

Implantable Pacemakers

External Pacemakers

Global Pacemakers Market – By Technology

Single Chambered

Dual Chambered

Bi-Ventricular

Global Pacemakers Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Global Pacemakers Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



The increasing technological advancements have opened more opportunities of developing new and innovative medical implantable pacemakers with advanced electrical properties that can improve diagnosis and treatment of previously intractable conditions such as, cardiovascular diseases that includes cardiac arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation and others

