The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Opacifiers market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Opacifiers market growth, precise estimation of the Opacifiers market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Opacifiers market globally. This report on ‘Opacifiers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Opacifiers market and covered in this report:

3M Company

American Durafilm

Covestro AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Honeywell International Inc.

Sealed Air

Solvay S.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

Opacifiers are the substance which is added to the material to make ensuing system non-transparent. One of the most common example of opacifiers are titanium dioxide which is used applied in paints, paper, and plastics. It is used in various industries such as paints & coatings, plastics, paper, ceramics, inks, etc. The mechanism of using opacifiers in the process can be classified into three categories which are thermal expansion, crystallization, and suspended micro-bubbles. Some of useful opacifiers are bindhemite, zirconia, titania, zinc oxide, nigrosin, methylene blue, etc.

The global opacifiers market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing in demand for the advanced coating industries. Furthermore, Increasing use in plastic and personal care industry due to its unique properties of protection may be a key driver for the growth of the opacifiers market. However, volatility of the raw material prices is affecting the final price and hence projected to hinder the growth of opacifiers market.. Likewise, increase of investment in development of nano-technology in titanium dioxide may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global opacifiers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the opacifiers market is segmented into, titanium dioxide, opaque polymers, zircon, zinc oxide, cerium oxide, antimony trioxide, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, paper, inks, fibers, and others.

