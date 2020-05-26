The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the OEM Coatings market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving OEM Coatings market growth, precise estimation of the OEM Coatings market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall OEM Coatings market globally. This report on ‘OEM Coatings market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the OEM Coatings market and covered in this report:

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Industries such as automotive, electronics, and others are being supported by Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the supply of equipment which is required to assemble finished durable products. OEM coatings are used for corrosion resistance property in equipment. OEM equipment often covered by magnesium alloy which has very low corrosion resistance capacity. Thus coating of OEM equipment become extensively necessary because replacement of these equipment is quite costly. OEM coatings are of various category such as water-borne, solvent-borne, etc. According to the application, different types of coating are applied to OEM equipment.

OEM coatings market will grow due to high demand intercalation OEM equipment from industries such as automotive, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, etc. Durable products are for longer consumer utility; thus, OEM coatings protect from product deterioration, which will further drive the growth of the OEM coatings market. Generally, OEM coatings content with high volatile organic compound (VOC) emission, which could hamper the growth of OEM coatings market. However, the development of low VOC emission will create opportunities for OEM coatings market.

The OEM coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry. On the basis of formulation, the OEM coatings market is segmented into powder and high solid coatings, water-borne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, radiation curable coatings. On the basis of end-user industry, the OEM coatings market is segmented into transportation, consumer products, heavy equipment & machinery, others.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

