North American L-Carnitine Market Trends, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast by 2027
L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring compound in human and animal body, which plays an important role of shuttling fatty acids to and fro in the cells to produce energy. It is produced in the liver and kidneys. However, certain individuals are unable to produce or synthesize required amount of L-Carnitine due to genetic defects. Individuals unable to synthesize L-Carnitine suffer from primary and secondary carnitine deficiency. At present, L-Carnitine is commercially advertised as a nutritional supplement to enhance body fitness and promote weight loss. It is also approved to treat carnitine deficiencies in patients at the end stage of renal diseases undergoing hemodialysis. Besides its uses in human nutrition, L-Carnitine is also used as an additive in the formulation of animal feed formulations. It is used in the poultry industry to increase egg production and improve egg hatchability.
The List of Companies-North America L-Carnitine Market
- Maxsun Industries Incorporated
- Lonza Group Ltd
- Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd
- Cayman Chemical
- MERCK KGaA
The US is dominating the Growing demand for L-Carnitine supplements to enable efficient conversion of food into energy is driving the growth of the market in the US. L-Carnitine has been recommended by medical professionals to individuals with genetic disorders whose bodies are unable to naturally synthesize carnitine. L-Carnitine plays a major role in keeping up with the requirements to generate energy in the body, as it is involved in transporting long-chain fatty acids to the mitochondria for energy production. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of (IV) L-Carnitine for treating primary and secondary carnitine deficiencies. L-Carnitine supplements are also used to treat carnitine deficiencies resulting from poor carnitine absorption and chronic kidney failure. Moreover, the widespread use of L-carnitine in treating carnitine deficiency and renal diseases resulting from dialysis has compounded the consumption of L-Carnitine in the form of supplements. The use of L-Carnitine in the form of supplements to cure involuntary weight loss and increase the body mass index (BMI) in patients with cachexia or wasting syndrome has steadily increased. These factors are positively impacting the L carnitine market in the US and in overall North America.
Major highlights of the report:
- All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- Evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years
- Evaluation of market share
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market
