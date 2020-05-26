Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to the outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. This allows an enterprise to focus on its core compatibilities. The SCaaS providers customize the supply chain management for an enterprise to efficiently deliver the services. The SCaaS providers can help both the major enterprises and small & medium enterprises to streamline their supply chain networks. The key players, such as DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, United Parcel Service, Inc. and others, provide innovative solutions and services to end-users. The North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market was valued at $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as significant growth of the retail industry are driven by the proliferation of mobile devices and internet penetration in emerging economies and increase in requirement for managing logistics services among several end-users, drive the North America supply chain as a service market. In addition, the rise in consumer expectations is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, security concerns pertaining to enterprise-critical information among end-users is the major factor that impedes the market growth. However, the integration of blockchain technology and omnichannel supply chain approach are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America market.

The North America supply chain as a service (SCAAS) market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and country. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Depending on application, it is classified into order management, warehouse management, logistics management, and others. The other application segment includes vendors management and supplier management. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the market includes several industry verticals such as retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, government & defense, and others. Based on the country, the market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada.

The North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market is dominated by key players such as Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobility Group), Kuehne + Nagel, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

– Services

BY APPLICATION

– Order Management

– Warehouse Management

– Logistics Management

– Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large enterprises

– Small & medium enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Healthcare & Life Sciences

– Manufacturing

– Energy & Utilities

– IT & Telecom

– Government & Defense

– Others

BY COUNTRY

– U.S.

– Canada

