The North America Patient Registry Software market is expected to reach US$ 943.21 Mn in 2027 from US$ 342.91 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020-2027.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Patient Registry Software market in Growing expenditure of digital healthcare, rising number of patients enrolling in patient registries and others.

In the past few years, the Patient Registry has become a significant field in the North America medical sector, experiencing good development vision for the treatment of some challenging diseases. The government of the country organized various awareness programs for utilization of the patient registry. Moreover, the growing number of players operating across the region for patient registry software. The countries such as US and Canada are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the healthcare IT sector.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Patient Registry Software across the North America region through the forecast period. US has observed fast growth in the Patient Registry Software market within the past few years. For instance, in February 2020, The Melanoma Research Foundation’s (MRF) CURE OM initiative underwent a transformational new partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center (MGHCC) to launch a first-of-its-kind ocular melanoma (OM) patient-powered and patient-reported registry. Moreover, in March 2018, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago launched a cloud-based surgical oncology research team (SORT) registry. SORT is designed to function across multicenter platforms to gather psychosocial, oncological, and functional outcome data. The aforementioned factors are expected to account for the dominance and growth of US patient registry software market over the coming years.

Companies Mentioned

• ARMUS Corporation

• CEDARON

• Dacima Software Inc.

• Doorn Corporation

• Evado Clinical

• FIGmd Inc.

• Global Vision Technologies, Inc.

• HealthDiary Inc.

• Healthmonix

• IBM Corporation

• ImageTrend, Inc.

• IQVIA Inc.

• LUMEDX

• McKESSON CORPORATION

• Medstreaming

• Open Text Corporation

• Optum, Inc.

• Velos, LLC.

