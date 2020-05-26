The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.

NORTH AMERICA GENETIC TESTING SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Predictive Testing

Carrier Testing

Prenatal Testing

New-born Screening

Others



By Disease

Cancer

Metabolic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others



By Service Provider

Cancer

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Clinics



By Country

US

Mexico

Canada



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Exact Sciences Corporation

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Ambry Genetics

Centogene AG

23andMe, Inc.

