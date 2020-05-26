North America Genetic Testing Services Market to 2027: New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.
NORTH AMERICA GENETIC TESTING SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Predictive Testing
- Carrier Testing
- Prenatal Testing
- New-born Screening
- Others
By Disease
- Cancer
- Metabolic Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Others
By Service Provider
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospital-Based Laboratories
- Clinics
By Country
- US
- Mexico
- Canada
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Ambry Genetics
- Centogene AG
- 23andMe, Inc.
