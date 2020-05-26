The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the involvement of rare blood groups, rising number of transplant procedures, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the North America region. Whereas, risks associated with autotransfusion is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The autotransfusion process involves the reinfusion of the patient’s blood. Blood is collected from the peritoneal cavity or thorax region. The process can be carried out before surgery or during and after the surgery using the autotransfusion system. Medical procedures, like joint replacement, spinal surgeries, and cardiac, among others, require autotransfusion. It helps to reduce the risk of infection, and also it eliminates the problems and complications associated with the banking and administration of homologous donor blood. It helps to prevent the transmission of transfusion-related blood-borne diseases in patients.

Company Profiles:

Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Sartorius AG SELEXIS BioFactura, Inc. WuXi AppTec LakePharma, Inc. General Electric Company Lonza Corning Incorporated

The autotransfusion systems are widely used in various surgical procedures such as cardiac surgery, trauma procedures, orthopedic procedures, and other invasive procedures. These procedures are followed by excessive blood loss, and it is difficult to obtain blood of rare group in emergency cases. Autotransfusion system facilitates to reinfuse the patient’s blood back into the body after the due filtration process.

For instance, in the US blood group AB positive is among the rarely found blood group about 196.94 million (0.6%) of the population in 2019 in such cases of rare blood group is difficult to arrange in case if urgent equipment during surgical procedures. Thus, the autotransfusion system is one of the procedures useful for patients with rare blood groups, where the patient’s blood is reinfused in the body. This can be done efficiently with use of appropriate type of autotransfusion devices. Owing to these facts, the cases of involvement of rare blood group are likely to boost the market in the coming years.

