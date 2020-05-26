The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Non-woven Adhesives market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Non-woven Adhesives market growth, precise estimation of the Non-woven Adhesives market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Non-woven Adhesives market globally. This report on ‘Non-woven Adhesives market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Non-woven Adhesives market and covered in this report:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cattie Adhesives Solutions Llc.

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Itw Dynatec Americas

Klebstoffwerke Collodin Gmbh

Michelman Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Palmetto Adhesives Company Inc.

Sika Ireland Ltd

Non-woven adhesives holds the fabrics which are bonded together by entangling fiber and filaments. Non woven adhesives are made of different bases such as polymers, tackifiers, plasticizers, and antioxidants. These adhesives are made up with properties like high elasticity, high cohesion strength, low odor, softness, heat resistance, etc. It has a wide application in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and construction, etc. It is used for making baby diapers, training pants, sanitary napkins, etc. which has contributes a lot in the health and hygiene industry.

The global non-woven adhesives market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing use of disposable hyiegiene products due to magnifiient properties such as thiner cores, improved absorption, etc. The non-woven adhesives are resitant towards solvent and acids, which in turn increasing the demand in the medical industry and is likely to drive the demand in the coming years. However, stagnant growth in the baby diaper market and unavailability of raw material is projected to hinder the growth of non-woven adhesives market. Likewise, increase of demand in the medical sector due to its low cost production may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global non-woven adhesives market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, and application. On the basis of technology, the non-woven adhesives market is segmented into,hot melts, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, styrenic block copolymers, amorphous poly alpha olefin, ethylene vinly acetate, and others. Based on application industry, the global non-woven adhesives market is segmented into, baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, and others.

