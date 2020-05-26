The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Nickel Alloy market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Nickel Alloy market growth, precise estimation of the Nickel Alloy market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Nickel Alloy market globally. This report on ‘Nickel Alloy market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Nickel Alloy market and covered in this report:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Aperam S.A.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Haynes International Inc.

Kennametal Inc.

Precision Castparts Corporation

Sandvik Materials Technology Ab

Thyssenkrupp AG

VDM Metals GmbH

Voestalpine AG

Nickel is a chemical element with atomic number 28 and with the symbol Ni. Nickel is used to maintaining product quality in many chemical reactions because of its corrosion resistance, especially to various reducing chemicals. Nickel alloys, on the other hand, are widely used due to their high-temperature strength, thermal expansion properties, and special magnetic properties. Some of the widely used nickel alloys are stainless steel, iron-nickel-chromium alloy, copper-nickel alloys, nickel-chromium alloys, and others.

The nickel alloy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of nickel alloy coupled with increasing demand from aerospace and defense. Rising demand for corrosion resistant alloys in the oil and gas industry has boosted the growth of nickel alloy market. However, the rising cost of raw materials restricts the growth of the nickel alloy market. On the other hand, the increase in offshore spending and potential of new oilfield discovery is likely to showcase growth opportunities for nickel alloy market during the forecast period.

The global nickel alloy market is segmented on the basis of function, and end-use industry. Based on function, the market is segmented as high performance alloys, corrosion resistant alloys, electronic alloys, and heat resistant alloys. The nickel alloy market on the basis of end-use industry is classified into aerospcase & defense, chemical, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, energy & power, automotive, and others.

