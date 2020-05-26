The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market growth, precise estimation of the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market globally. This report on ‘N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market and covered in this report:

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Binzhou Yuneng Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell

Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Puyang MYJ Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd.

Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co., Ltd.

A chemical compound known as n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is a colorless to slightly yellow liquid, miscible in water and other solvents including chloroform, ethyl acetate, and benzene. N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is also termed as n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone and 1-methyl-2-pyrrolidone. It is an organic compound consisting of a 5-membraned lactam and belongs to a dipolar aprotic solvent class. N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is produced in an industrial ester-to-amide conversion, by the treatment of butyrolactone with methylamine. It is used to dissolve a varied range of chemicals in the areas of polymers because of its excellent solvency property. NNP also serves as a solvent for the surface treatment of resins, metal coated plastic, and textiles and is used in pharmaceutical industries for drug formulation.

Burgeon in the application of n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone in the end use industries drives the growth of the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market. Along with this, exploding consumer electronic industry due to increase in demand of electronic products is also an anticipated driver of the market. However, there has been a downfall in the application of n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone in industrial cleaning, paints and coatings industry which has restrained the development of the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market. Flourishing agrochemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the long run.

The global n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application, the market classify into oil and gas, pharmaceutical, electronics, paints & coatings, agrochemicals and others.

