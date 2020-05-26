The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook.

Surgical suture is a medical device that is used to hold body tissues together after an injury or surgery. However, the application involves using a needle with an attached length of thread. The multifilament suture material is composed of several filaments twisted or braided together. It generally has higher tensile strength and flexibility than monofilament suture material, and it handles and ties well.

The multifilament suture market is expected to grow due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities and the advancement of new technology contribute to the growth of the market for multifilament suture.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Aesculap USA

2. Arthrex

3. Aurolab

4. B.Braun Medical AS

5. Ethicon

6. Gore Medical

7. Lyppard

8. Medtronic plc

9. Vetomed

10. Zeus Inc

Market Segmentation :

The multifilament suture market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as absorbable suture and non-absorbable suture. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as hospital, clinic and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the multifilament suture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The multifilament suture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting multifilament suture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the multifilament suture market in these regions.

