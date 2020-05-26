According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Middle East Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size By Product, Application, Operation, Diameter, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025”, to Outpace by 2025. Middle East oil pipeline infrastructure market is set to witness significant growth on account of growing oil production across the region. Rising focus toward improving international trade dynamics will boost the industry growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, increasing efforts toward the refurbishment & upgradation of prevailing oil supply pipeline infrastructure along with introduction of favorable regulatory framework & support policies will further compliment the business growth over the forecast timeline.

Rising demand of oil products along with the implementation of stringent norms & mandates pertaining to oil supply & transportation will drive the market. The prominent oil producing countries are investing aggressively toward the expansion of existing transmission infrastructure to facilitate reliable supply of resources to the demand centers. In addition, growing demand for the efficient delivery of refined products & crude oil bound in supply contracts will further augment the industry outlook.

The oil pipeline infrastructure from petroleum products is set to grow on account of rapidly growing fuel demand across the region. Ongoing innovation and development of advanced E&P technologies coupled with supportive regulatory policies for expansion & upgradation the existing infrastructure will further augment the industry growth. In addition, increasing investments toward the integration of digital systems to enable real time data monitoring will complement the business growth over the forecast timeline.

Middle East oil pipeline infrastructure market from onshore application will grow on account of increasing oil demand across industrial sector. Rapid globalization and improving trade statistics will induce the oil supply infrastructure & network development. In addition, strong focus toward minimizing the costs associated with the transportation of oil will further proliferate the business landscape over the forecast timeframe.

Oil pipelines with diameter of >24inch are anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the growing deployment of green field transmission pipelines. The increasing oil production levels from oilfields along with growing initiatives toward new projects will boost the business growth. In addition, the installation of large diameter pipes across offshore sites and large pipeline projects will further augment the business growth.

Kuwait oil pipeline infrastructure market will witness significant growth on account of increasing oil production across the country coupled with the growing number of infrastructural development projects. For instance, in 2017, Saipem S.p.A was awarded a USD 850 million pipeline contract by Kuwait’s Al Zour oil refinery for the development of 450 km pipeline system for crude oil.

Some of the key players operating across market includes, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil, CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Petrobras, National Oil Varco, Welspun Corp Ltd, and General Electric amongst others.

