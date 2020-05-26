Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) is a gasoline component which is manufactured by the chemical reaction of methanol and isobutylene. It is volatile, flammable, and colorless liquid with a distinct mild odor. MTBE is miscible with all organic solvents and hydrocarbons in any ratio. It is sparingly soluble in water and has lower blending density, lower blending vapor pressure, and no corrosion problems compared to other oxygenated fuels. Miscibility with gasoline and distillation properties are some principal characteristics of MTBE. MTBE is used as a blending component in motor vehicle fuels as a high-octane additive component that helps gasoline burn cleaner and reduces automobile emissions.

This Market Research Report administers a broad view of the Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Eni S.p.A.

ENOC Company

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC)

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal Dutch Shell plc

SABIC

Sinopec Corp.

