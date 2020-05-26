According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Protein A Resins Market Share By Application, Product, Matrix Type, End-use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook”, Estimated To Exceed USD 210.0 Million By 2026. Increasing demand for chromatography for purification and identification of biological substances will drive the adoption rate of Protein A resins in Asia Pacific. Better efficiency, cost-effectivity and broad acceptability of protein A resins for purification of biologicals positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, robust product development and strong pipeline of therapeutics by emerging pharmaceutical companies will boost the demand for protein A resins in the forthcoming years.

Increasing expansion of biopharmaceutical firms will highly impact Asia Pacific protein A resins market growth. Firms are emphasizing on development of novel therapies and thus are investing robustly in research activities. Protein A resins have become high standard component for purification. However, availability of alternatives as well as cost-intensive nature of protein A resins may restrain the industry growth in emerging countries of the region.

Antibody purification segment accounted for more than USD 85 million revenue size in 2019. Growing diagnostic and therapeutic applications of antibodies, particularly monoclonal antibodies will augment the demand for protein A resins in future. Furthermore, growing spending on R&D of antibodies for advancement of treatment of rare and autoimmune disease, will spur the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Recombinant protein A resins segment held over 60% revenue share in 2019. Recombinant protein A is obtained from in E.coli and it functions in similar way as of natural protein A resins. The advantages associated with the use of recombinant protein that is fused to protein tag include better purification and detection. Thus, higher preference towards recombinant protein A resins will stimulate the segmental growth.

Glass or Silica gel-based segment is estimated to grow at 8.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Benefits such as good durability, considerable mechanical strength and capability to incorporate high absorption of metallic dopants attract customer pool. Moreover, glass particles and powder are favorable for nucleic acid purification that will drive the segmental growth in the upcoming years.

Demand for protein A resins in academic research institutes will progress at more than 9% CAGR during the projection period. Increasing focus on research and studies in medical space pertaining to study and development of biochemicals in academia will positively impact the segment growth. With increasing applications chromatography in academic institutes, adoption of protein A resins will expand in the forecast timeframe.

Asia Pacific protein A resins industry was led by Japan protein A resins market in 2019 and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. Japan protein A resins held around USD 38 million revenue size in 2019. Ongoing innovations in pharmaceutical and biopharma sector will be the crucial factors influencing the market growth in the country. Moreover, Japan adopts high-end technology products due to significant spending capacity. Thus, the market will witness remarkable growth in the nation during the analysis period.

Some of the prominent industry players in Asia Pacific protein A resins market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, EMD Millipore, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Repligen among other industry participants. Collaborations and advancements are some of the growth strategies undertaken by these players for market expansion. For instance, in June 2017, Repligen announced about its definitive merger agreement with Spectrum, Inc. The agreement will increase the firms’ filtration business, greatly increase its footprint, offer access to new customers, consolidating company’s position as a leader in continuous and single-use manufacturing technologies for bioprocessing.

Asia Pacific Protein A resins Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2015 to 2026 , for the following segments:

Asia Pacific Protein A Resins Market Share, By Application, 2015 to 2026, (USD Million)

Immunoprecipitation

Antibody Purification

Asia Pacific Protein A Resins Market Size, By Product, 2015 to 2026, (USD Million)

Natural Protein A

Recombinant Protein A

Asia Pacific Protein A Resins Market Value, By Matrix Type, 2015 to 2026, (USD Million)

Agarose-based Matrix

Glass or Silica gel-based Matrix

Organic Polymer-based Matrix

Asia Pacific Protein A Resins Market Growth, By Matrix Type, 2015 to 2026, (USD Million)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

