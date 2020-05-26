The Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market was valued at USD 3985.89 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 80518.15 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 39.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Internet Protocol television (IPTV) is the delivery of television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This is in contrast to delivery through traditional terrestrial, satellite, and cable television formats. IPTV CDN benefits the user in many ways that includes â€“ content availability anytime and anywhere, more media entertainment options, Single platform multiple service, catalog management, subscriber management, real-time flow, on-demand IPTV service, etc.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users

1.2 Increasing IPTV Market

1.3 Governmentâ€™s Interest in IPTV CDN Market

1.4 Evolution of Mobile CDN

1.5 Increasing Rate of Internet Traffic

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Fulfilling Customersâ€™ Priorities

2.2 Accounting Issues

2.3 Complexities in Verification of Best Location for Servers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market is segmented on the basis of end user, service type, type, service provider type, vertical, and region.

1. By End User:

1.1 Large Enterprise

1.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.3 Residential Customers

2. By Service Type:

2.1 Managed Service

2.2 In-House Service

3. By Type:

3.1 Video IPTV CDN

3.2 Non Video IPTV CDN

4. By Service Provider Type:

4.1 Traditional Commercial IPTV CDN

4.2 Free IPTV CDN

4.3 Peer-to-Peer (P2P) IPTV CDN

4.4 Telco IPTV CDN

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Telecommunication and IT

5.2 Gaming

5.3 Media and Entertainment

5.4 Advertising and Marketing

5.5 Online Stores

5.6 Healthcare and Medical

5.7 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Alcatel-Lucent

2. Limelight Networks.

3. AT&T

4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

6. Verizon

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. ZTE Corporation

9. Ericsson

10. Level 3 Communications, LLC.

11. CenturyLink, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

