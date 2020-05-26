Global breast pump market was segmented by product type, technology type and distribution channel. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as manual breast pump, and electric breast pump. Electric breast pump is further segmented as single electric breast pump and double electric breast pump. Based on the technology type, the breast pump market is segmented into closed system breast pump, and open system breast pump. On the basis of the distribution channel, the breast pump market is segmented into consumer stores, and online distribution.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Breast Pump Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Technology Type, Distribution Channel and Geography. The global breast pump market is expected to reach US$ 1,901.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

The major players operating in the breast pump market include, Pigeon Corporation, Ardo medical, Inc., Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Healthcare, and Spectra Baby USA. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Global Breast Pump Market – By Product Type

Electric Breast Pump Single Electric Breast Pump double Electric Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Technology Type

Closed System Breast Pump

Open System Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Online Distribution

Global Breast pump Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



The market for breast pump is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as high women employment rates, rising healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and growing healthcare investments from private players and government.

