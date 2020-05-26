The global food authenticity market was valued at $4,978 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $8,300 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Food fraud is economically motivated for financial gains, and thus can have significant negative effects on both consumers and legitimate businesses. Food authenticity is driven by factors such as volatility in food prices, availability of raw materials & ingredients, economic conditions, regulatory developments, and large environmental impacts. Furthermore, various technologies are used to check food authenticity to tackle the issue of food fraud.

Some of the key players of Food Authenticity Market:

SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., M?rieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Genetic ID NA, Inc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659552/sample

Food Authenticity Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Food Authenticity key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Food Authenticity market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Target Testing Segmentation:

Meat Speciation

Country of Origin and Ageing

Adulteration Tests

False Labelling

Food Tested Segmentation:

Meat & Meat Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Cereals, Grans, and Pulses

Processed Food

Others

Major Regions play vital role in Food Authenticity market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659552/discount

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Food Authenticity Market from 2020 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Food Authenticity Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Food Authenticity Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Authenticity Market Size

2.2 Food Authenticity Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Authenticity Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Authenticity Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Authenticity Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Authenticity Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Food Authenticity Sales by Product

4.2 Global Food Authenticity Revenue by Product

4.3 Food Authenticity Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Authenticity Breakdown Data by End User

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659552/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]