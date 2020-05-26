Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Stainless Steel Water Bottle will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Stainless Steel Water Bottle market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Stainless Steel Water Bottle market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Stainless Steel Water Bottle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Stainless Steel Water Bottle, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Stainless Steel Water Bottle market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Stainless Steel Water Bottle companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Vacuum bottle
Non-vacuum bottle
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
House life
Office life
Outdoor recreation
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Thermos
Powcan
Tiger
Nanlong
Haers
Zojirushi
Solidware
Xiongtai Group
Sibao
PMI
Bubba
Shunfa
King Boss
Fayren
EMSA GmbH
Klean Kanteen
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Stainless Steel Water Bottle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Stainless Steel Water Bottle market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Stainless Steel Water Bottle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Stainless Steel Water Bottle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Stainless Steel Water Bottle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Stainless Steel Water Bottle?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Segment by Type
2.2.1 Vacuum bottle
2.2.2 Non-vacuum bottle
2.3 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Segment by Application
2.4.1 House life
2.4.2 Office life
2.4.3 Outdoor recreation
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle by Company
3.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Stainless Steel Water Bottle Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Stainless Steel Water Bottle by Regions
4.1 Stainless Steel Water Bottle by Regions
4.2 Americas Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Stainless Steel Water Bottle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Stainless Steel Water Bottle Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Stainless Steel Water Bottle by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Stainless Steel Water Bottle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Water Bottle by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Water Bottle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Distributors
10.3 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Customer
11 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Market Forecast
11.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Stainless Steel Water Bottle Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Thermos
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.1.3 Thermos Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Thermos Latest Developments
12.2 Powcan
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.2.3 Powcan Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Powcan Latest Developments
12.3 Tiger
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.3.3 Tiger Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Tiger Latest Developments
12.4 Nanlong
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.4.3 Nanlong Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Nanlong Latest Developments
12.5 Haers
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.5.3 Haers Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Haers Latest Developments
12.6 Zojirushi
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.6.3 Zojirushi Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Zojirushi Latest Developments
12.7 Solidware
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.7.3 Solidware Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Solidware Latest Developments
12.8 Xiongtai Group
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.8.3 Xiongtai Group Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Xiongtai Group Latest Developments
12.9 Sibao
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.9.3 Sibao Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Sibao Latest Developments
12.10 PMI
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.10.3 PMI Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 PMI Latest Developments
12.11 Bubba
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.11.3 Bubba Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Bubba Latest Developments
12.12 Shunfa
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.12.3 Shunfa Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Shunfa Latest Developments
12.13 King Boss
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.13.3 King Boss Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 King Boss Latest Developments
12.14 Fayren
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.14.3 Fayren Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Fayren Latest Developments
12.15 EMSA GmbH
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.15.3 EMSA GmbH Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 EMSA GmbH Latest Developments
12.16 Klean Kanteen
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle Product Offered
12.16.3 Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Klean Kanteen Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
