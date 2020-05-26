Global Solar Vehicle Market Anticipated To Grow With Growth Rate Of More Than 36% To 2026 By Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Cruise Car, Solar Electric Vehicle Company
Global solar vehicle market is expected to be valued with approximately 2617 units in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing demand of pollution free vehicle followed by rising government regulations and policies regarding solar vehicle is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, distributed solar energy would help in reducing transmission and distribution losses thereby, reducing co2 emission. Moreover, automotive manufacturers across the globe have started manufacturing solar vehicles for fulfilling the future demand of emission less vehicle. For instance, in March 2017, tThe Japanese version of Toyota Prius Prime was integrated with solar panels over the roof by Panasonic.
Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, General Motors, Sono Motors, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Cruise Car, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar
On the basis of segmentation, the solar vehicle market is segmented into EV, Vehicle type, battery, solar panel, neighborhood vehicle and charging station. EV segment is further divided into BEV, HEV and PHEV. Moreover, vehicle type is segmented into PCpc and CV. Battery segment includes lithium-ion, lead acid and lead carbon. Solar panel is further divided into monocrystalline and polycrystalline. Neighborhood vehicles includes Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles, Industrial Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts and Personnel Carrier.
The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Solar Vehicle growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Solar Vehicle through the segments and sub-segments.
The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Solar Vehicle.
The report also analyzes the factors affecting Solar Vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.
What the report features:-
- Global analysis of Solar Vehicle from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.
- Forecast and analysis of Solar Vehicle by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025
- Forecast and analysis of Solar Vehicle in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Solar Vehicle Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Solar Vehicle Market, By Security Systems
Chapter 5.Global solar vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
Chapter 6.Global solar vehicle Market, By EV Type
Chapter 7.Global Solar vehicle Market, By Battery
Chapter 8.Global Solar vehicle Market, By Solar Panel
Chapter 9.Global Solar vehicle Market, By Charging Station
Chapter 10.Global Solar vehicle Market, By Neighbourhood Electric Vehicles (NEV)
Chapter 11.Global Solar vehicle Market, by Regional Analysis
