Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Porcelain Sanitary Ware will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Porcelain Sanitary Ware market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Porcelain Sanitary Ware market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Porcelain Sanitary Ware market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Porcelain Sanitary Ware, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Porcelain Sanitary Ware market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Porcelain Sanitary Ware companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Wash Basins
Toilet
Urinals
Bathtub
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Residential
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kohler
Huida Group
LIXIL Corporation
Roca
Geberit
TOTO
Masco Corporation
Villeroy & Boch
Fortune Brands Home & Security
Arrow Bathware
HEGII
JOMOO International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Porcelain Sanitary Ware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Porcelain Sanitary Ware market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Porcelain Sanitary Ware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Porcelain Sanitary Ware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Porcelain Sanitary Ware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Porcelain Sanitary Ware?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Segment by Type
2.2.1 Wash Basins
2.2.2 Toilet
2.2.3 Urinals
2.2.4 Bathtub
2.3 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Residential
2.5 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware by Company
3.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Porcelain Sanitary Ware Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Porcelain Sanitary Ware by Regions
4.1 Porcelain Sanitary Ware by Regions
4.2 Americas Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Porcelain Sanitary Ware Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Porcelain Sanitary Ware Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Porcelain Sanitary Ware by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Porcelain Sanitary Ware Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Porcelain Sanitary Ware by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Porcelain Sanitary Ware Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Distributors
10.3 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Customer
11 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Forecast
11.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Kohler
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.1.3 Kohler Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Kohler Latest Developments
12.2 Huida Group
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.2.3 Huida Group Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Huida Group Latest Developments
12.3 LIXIL Corporation
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.3.3 LIXIL Corporation Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 LIXIL Corporation Latest Developments
12.4 Roca
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.4.3 Roca Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Roca Latest Developments
12.5 Geberit
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.5.3 Geberit Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Geberit Latest Developments
12.6 TOTO
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.6.3 TOTO Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 TOTO Latest Developments
12.7 Masco Corporation
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.7.3 Masco Corporation Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Masco Corporation Latest Developments
12.8 Villeroy & Boch
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.8.3 Villeroy & Boch Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Villeroy & Boch Latest Developments
12.9 Fortune Brands Home & Security
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.9.3 Fortune Brands Home & Security Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Fortune Brands Home & Security Latest Developments
12.10 Arrow Bathware
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.10.3 Arrow Bathware Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Arrow Bathware Latest Developments
12.11 HEGII
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.11.3 HEGII Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 HEGII Latest Developments
12.12 JOMOO International
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Porcelain Sanitary Ware Product Offered
12.12.3 JOMOO International Porcelain Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 JOMOO International Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
