COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4665259

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Flavored Ciders will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Flavored Ciders market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Flavored Ciders market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flavored Ciders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flavored Ciders, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Flavored Ciders market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Flavored Ciders companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

275ml

330ml

500ml

750ml

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hypermarket/ Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialist Retailers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

California Cider Company

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

C&C Group PLC.

Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB

Vermont Hard Cider Company LLC.

The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Heineken N.V.

MillerCoors Company LLC.

Harpoon Brewery

Brewery International AS

Distell Group Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Arsenal Cider House Inc.

Merrydown PLC.

Agrial S.A.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flavored Ciders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flavored Ciders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flavored Ciders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flavored Ciders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flavored Ciders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-flavored-ciders-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Flavored Ciders?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Flavored Ciders Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flavored Ciders Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Flavored Ciders Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Flavored Ciders Segment by Type

2.2.1 275ml

2.2.2 330ml

2.2.3 500ml

2.2.4 750ml

2.3 Flavored Ciders Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Flavored Ciders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Flavored Ciders Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Flavored Ciders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Flavored Ciders Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hypermarket/ Supermarkets

2.4.2 Convenience Store

2.4.3 Specialist Retailers

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Flavored Ciders Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Flavored Ciders Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Flavored Ciders Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Flavored Ciders Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Flavored Ciders by Company

3.1 Global Flavored Ciders Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Flavored Ciders Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Flavored Ciders Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Flavored Ciders Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Flavored Ciders Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flavored Ciders Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Flavored Ciders Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Flavored Ciders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Flavored Ciders Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Flavored Ciders Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Flavored Ciders by Regions

4.1 Flavored Ciders by Regions

4.2 Americas Flavored Ciders Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Flavored Ciders Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Flavored Ciders Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Flavored Ciders Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Flavored Ciders Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Flavored Ciders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Flavored Ciders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Flavored Ciders Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Flavored Ciders Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Flavored Ciders Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Flavored Ciders Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Flavored Ciders Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Flavored Ciders Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Flavored Ciders Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flavored Ciders by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Flavored Ciders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Flavored Ciders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Flavored Ciders Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Flavored Ciders Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Flavored Ciders by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Flavored Ciders Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Flavored Ciders Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Flavored Ciders Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Flavored Ciders Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Flavored Ciders Distributors

10.3 Flavored Ciders Customer

11 Global Flavored Ciders Market Forecast

11.1 Global Flavored Ciders Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Flavored Ciders Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Flavored Ciders Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Flavored Ciders Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Flavored Ciders Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Flavored Ciders Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 California Cider Company

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.1.3 California Cider Company Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 California Cider Company Latest Developments

12.2 Carlsberg Breweries A/S

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.2.3 Carlsberg Breweries A/S Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Carlsberg Breweries A/S Latest Developments

12.3 C&C Group PLC.

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.3.3 C&C Group PLC. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 C&C Group PLC. Latest Developments

12.4 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.4.3 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB Latest Developments

12.5 Vermont Hard Cider Company LLC.

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.5.3 Vermont Hard Cider Company LLC. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Vermont Hard Cider Company LLC. Latest Developments

12.6 The Boston Beer Company Inc.

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.6.3 The Boston Beer Company Inc. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 The Boston Beer Company Inc. Latest Developments

12.7 Heineken N.V.

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.7.3 Heineken N.V. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Heineken N.V. Latest Developments

12.8 MillerCoors Company LLC.

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.8.3 MillerCoors Company LLC. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 MillerCoors Company LLC. Latest Developments

12.9 Harpoon Brewery

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.9.3 Harpoon Brewery Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Harpoon Brewery Latest Developments

12.10 Brewery International AS

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.10.3 Brewery International AS Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Brewery International AS Latest Developments

12.11 Distell Group Ltd.

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.11.3 Distell Group Ltd. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Distell Group Ltd. Latest Developments

12.12 Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.12.3 Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC Latest Developments

12.13 Arsenal Cider House Inc.

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.13.3 Arsenal Cider House Inc. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Arsenal Cider House Inc. Latest Developments

12.14 Merrydown PLC.

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.14.3 Merrydown PLC. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Merrydown PLC. Latest Developments

12.15 Agrial S.A.

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Flavored Ciders Product Offered

12.15.3 Agrial S.A. Flavored Ciders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Agrial S.A. Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4665259

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155