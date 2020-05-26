Global Fibre Can Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Fibre Can will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Fibre Can market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Fibre Can market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fibre Can market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fibre Can, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fibre Can market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fibre Can companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Traditional Can
Customised Can
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Medical Industry
Agriculture
Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stephen Gould
Veritiv
Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies
Sonoco
TricorBraun
Colonial Teltek
Coca-Cola
Canfab Packaging
Erdie Industries
Advanced Metal Products
RockTenn
Quality Container
Kapstone
Greif
Mauser Group
Johnson Paper Tube
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fibre Can consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fibre Can market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fibre Can manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fibre Can with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Fibre Can submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Fibre Can?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Fibre Can Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Fibre Can Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Fibre Can Segment by Type
2.2.1 Traditional Can
2.2.2 Customised Can
2.3 Fibre Can Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fibre Can Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Fibre Can Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Fibre Can Segment by Application
2.4.1 Medical Industry
2.4.2 Agriculture
2.4.3 Industry
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Fibre Can Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Fibre Can Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Fibre Can Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Fibre Can by Company
3.1 Global Fibre Can Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Fibre Can Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Fibre Can Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Fibre Can Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Fibre Can Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fibre Can Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Fibre Can Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Fibre Can Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Fibre Can Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Fibre Can Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Fibre Can by Regions
4.1 Fibre Can by Regions
4.2 Americas Fibre Can Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Fibre Can Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Fibre Can Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Fibre Can Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Fibre Can Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fibre Can by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Fibre Can Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Fibre Can Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Fibre Can Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Fibre Can Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Fibre Can Distributors
10.3 Fibre Can Customer
11 Global Fibre Can Market Forecast
11.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Fibre Can Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Stephen Gould
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.1.3 Stephen Gould Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Stephen Gould Latest Developments
12.2 Veritiv
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.2.3 Veritiv Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Veritiv Latest Developments
12.3 Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.3.3 Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies Latest Developments
12.4 Sonoco
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.4.3 Sonoco Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Sonoco Latest Developments
12.5 TricorBraun
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.5.3 TricorBraun Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 TricorBraun Latest Developments
12.6 Colonial Teltek
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.6.3 Colonial Teltek Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Colonial Teltek Latest Developments
12.7 Coca-Cola
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.7.3 Coca-Cola Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Coca-Cola Latest Developments
12.8 Canfab Packaging
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.8.3 Canfab Packaging Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Canfab Packaging Latest Developments
12.9 Erdie Industries
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.9.3 Erdie Industries Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Erdie Industries Latest Developments
12.10 Advanced Metal Products
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.10.3 Advanced Metal Products Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Advanced Metal Products Latest Developments
12.11 RockTenn
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.11.3 RockTenn Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 RockTenn Latest Developments
12.12 Quality Container
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.12.3 Quality Container Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Quality Container Latest Developments
12.13 Kapstone
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.13.3 Kapstone Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Kapstone Latest Developments
12.14 Greif
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.14.3 Greif Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Greif Latest Developments
12.15 Mauser Group
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.15.3 Mauser Group Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Mauser Group Latest Developments
12.16 Johnson Paper Tube
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Fibre Can Product Offered
12.16.3 Johnson Paper Tube Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Johnson Paper Tube Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
