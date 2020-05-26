COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Fibre Can will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Fibre Can market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Fibre Can market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fibre Can market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fibre Can, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fibre Can market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fibre Can companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Traditional Can

Customised Can

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical Industry

Agriculture

Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stephen Gould

Veritiv

Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies

Sonoco

TricorBraun

Colonial Teltek

Coca-Cola

Canfab Packaging

Erdie Industries

Advanced Metal Products

RockTenn

Quality Container

Kapstone

Greif

Mauser Group

Johnson Paper Tube

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fibre Can consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fibre Can market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fibre Can manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fibre Can with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fibre Can submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Fibre Can?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Fibre Can Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fibre Can Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fibre Can Segment by Type

2.2.1 Traditional Can

2.2.2 Customised Can

2.3 Fibre Can Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fibre Can Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Fibre Can Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fibre Can Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical Industry

2.4.2 Agriculture

2.4.3 Industry

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Fibre Can Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Fibre Can Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Fibre Can Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Fibre Can by Company

3.1 Global Fibre Can Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Fibre Can Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fibre Can Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Fibre Can Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Fibre Can Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fibre Can Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Fibre Can Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Fibre Can Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Fibre Can Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Fibre Can Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Fibre Can by Regions

4.1 Fibre Can by Regions

4.2 Americas Fibre Can Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Fibre Can Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Fibre Can Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Fibre Can Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Fibre Can Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Fibre Can Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Fibre Can Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fibre Can by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fibre Can Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fibre Can Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fibre Can Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Fibre Can Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Fibre Can Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Fibre Can Distributors

10.3 Fibre Can Customer

11 Global Fibre Can Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fibre Can Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Fibre Can Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Fibre Can Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Stephen Gould

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.1.3 Stephen Gould Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Stephen Gould Latest Developments

12.2 Veritiv

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.2.3 Veritiv Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Veritiv Latest Developments

12.3 Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.3.3 Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies Latest Developments

12.4 Sonoco

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.4.3 Sonoco Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Sonoco Latest Developments

12.5 TricorBraun

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.5.3 TricorBraun Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 TricorBraun Latest Developments

12.6 Colonial Teltek

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.6.3 Colonial Teltek Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Colonial Teltek Latest Developments

12.7 Coca-Cola

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.7.3 Coca-Cola Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Coca-Cola Latest Developments

12.8 Canfab Packaging

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.8.3 Canfab Packaging Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Canfab Packaging Latest Developments

12.9 Erdie Industries

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.9.3 Erdie Industries Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Erdie Industries Latest Developments

12.10 Advanced Metal Products

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.10.3 Advanced Metal Products Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Advanced Metal Products Latest Developments

12.11 RockTenn

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.11.3 RockTenn Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 RockTenn Latest Developments

12.12 Quality Container

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.12.3 Quality Container Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Quality Container Latest Developments

12.13 Kapstone

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.13.3 Kapstone Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Kapstone Latest Developments

12.14 Greif

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.14.3 Greif Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Greif Latest Developments

12.15 Mauser Group

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.15.3 Mauser Group Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Mauser Group Latest Developments

12.16 Johnson Paper Tube

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Fibre Can Product Offered

12.16.3 Johnson Paper Tube Fibre Can Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Johnson Paper Tube Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

