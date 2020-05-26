Fuel cards provide various benefits to fleet vendors by capturing low-level data on the mileage of vehicles, the gallons of fuel filled, and the need for servicing the vehicle. Fuel card service providers have started to embed the telematics interface and robust reporting facilities as standard product offerings to improve fleet management productivity. Moreover, there are various forms in which fuel cards are available, which include branded fuel cards, universal fuel cards, and merchant cards. The merchant fuel cards are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the Europe fuel card market include growing penetration of digital transactions, rising need for improved fuel management, and trending fuel card adoption in the transportation and logistics industries across Europe. However, security concerns related to fleet cards such as fuel card skimming, and fraudulent transactions are anticipated to hamper the Europe fuel card market growth. Furthermore, increased growth for prepaid cards, contactless card payments and technological innovations in fuel cards are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The Europe fuel card market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into branded, universal, and merchant. Depending on application, it is categorized into fuel refill, parking, vehicle service, toll charge, and others. Country-wise, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the Europe fuel card market such as BP p.l.c, Engen Petroleum Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FirstRand Bank Limited, FleetCor Technologies, Inc., Libya Oil Holdings Ltd., Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and WEX, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Branded

Universal

Merchant

BY APPLICATION

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

BY COUNTRY

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

