According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size By Product, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook”, Estimated To Exceed USD 5.0 Billion By 2026. Growing research and diagnostic institutes in the region are taking initiatives in compliance with government organization due to subsequent rise in healthcare expenditure and high prevalence of autoimmune disorders. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the autoimmune disease disorders are considered as the top disorders leading to increasing mortality rate amongst women. Rising adoption of lab automation technology will foster market growth. Benefits associated with lab automation includes decreased workload, increase turnaround time, rise in total number of tests performed in less duration, improves accuracy and reproducibility. Hence, owing to these factors Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the upcoming years.

Increase in the autoimmune diagnostic procedures has further propelled the demand for instruments and services for rapid and effective outcomes. Rising adoption of lab automation technology will foster market growth in the Europe. Benefits associated with lab automation includes decreased workload, increase turnaround time, increase in total number of tests performed in less duration, improves accuracy and reproducibility. All these factors will contribute positively to autoimmune disease diagnostics industry growth over the forecast period.

However, slow diagnostic result turnaround coupled with inadequate healthcare practitioners with required skills to manage and treat autoimmune diseases will hamper industry growth over the coming years.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at over USD 1.6 billion in 2019. One of the major test for screening includes the Antinuclear antibody test (ANA) which is used to screen the presence of autoantibodies and assess the patient for the specific autoimmune disease. Favorable government policies such as awareness campaigns conducted by National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society will serve to impact the rendering factor for the overall market growth.

Germany autoimmune disease diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period that is further expected to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. Growing research & development activity in the country will positively influence the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the upcoming years. For instance, MOR103 human antibody was developed in Germany in collaboration with Australia’s University of Melbourne. Furthermore, growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is creating significant disease burden on the government. The German Society for Rheumatology is continuously working to reduce the national burden of the disease. Hence, rising awareness through these organizations coupled with rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is anticipated to propel the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth in the Germany.

Major market players in Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Crescendo Bioscience, Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., These market players are undertaking key strategies such as technology development for rapid and efficient diagnosis. For instance, On October 2015, Roche launched cobas c 513 analyzer, used for HbA1c testing for identification, monitoring and diagnosis of people with diabetes. The solution was launched to address the increasing demand for HbA1c testing.

